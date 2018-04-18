Army Corps Begins Annual Maintenance Dredging in Grays Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to conduct Grays Harbor maintenance dredging in the Outer Harbor beginning April 19 with two Corps hopper dredge vessels, Essayons and Yaquina.

The Yaquina will begin April 19 and will dredge through approximately April 22 (exact departure date is yet to be determined). Dredging will occur in shoaled areas of Pt. Chehalis reach. The goal is to dredge approximately 100,000 cubic yards of material placed in the Pt. Chehalis disposal site.

The Essayons will arrive on or April 25 and will dredge through approximately May 25 (exact departure date to be determined). Dredging will occur in shoaled areas of the Bar, Entrance, and Pt. Chehalis reaches. The goal is to dredge approximately 800,000 cubic yards, with 600,000 CY placed in the South Beach beneficial use site. The remaining material will be placed in the Pt. Chehalis disposal site. (See map below.)

- Advertisement -

Please note that the target disposal area within the South Beach beneficial site is extended to the south (it is NOT the same as the past several years) to accommodate better distribution of the material along the south beach to help with the erosion of the south beach – all of the target area will be used by the hopper.

There are many crab pots in the South Beach Disposal Site and the Army Corps of Engineers is asking fishermen and crabbers to move their equipment to avoid having it damaged. All target disposal and dredge areas need to be kept clear of fishing and crabbing gear during the dredging, which will conclude on approximately May 25.

Fisherman and crabbers are encouraged to position themselves and/or their gear at least 300 feet from any channel and disposal area boundary in order to provide a buffer zone to allow for the gear drifting in to the area. Gear that drifts into the navigation channel, access channel and/or disposal areas may be damaged or destroyed.

Comments