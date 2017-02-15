Areal Flood Watch Issued for Portions of Grays Harbor County, Landslide Threat Increases

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued an Areal Flood Watch through 4:00 am Thursday morning. 1-2 inches of rain are expected to fall over the region today with more expected tonight. All low-lying areas of the county could be susceptible to ponding and pooling of water during this event. Small streams and rivers could overflow their banks due to the heavy rainfall rain and quick runoff.

The threat of Landslides is increased throughout the region, due to the rain saturated soils and heavy rain forecast for today. The threat will likely last through the weekend.

As of 5:30 am today, NONE of the area rivers are predicted to reach flood stage although they will rise today. Smaller streams and creeks in the county are at risk of filling quickly and overtopping their banks.

Grays Harbor Emergency Management urges all drivers to use caution while driving due reduced visibility during the heavy rainfall and for the possibility of ponding of water on all area streets and highways.

