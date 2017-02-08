Areal Flood Watch Issued Friday Into Saturday, Avalanch Watch Issued for Olympics, Cascades

The National Weather Service has forecast heavy rain beginning tonight and lasting into Thursday. Gusty winds will accompany this rain event. As a result, all rivers in the county will rise quickly and approach flood stage. The Chehalis River is forecast to reach flood Stage (21’) sometime Saturday night but then quickly recede. No other rivers are expected to flood.

An Areal Flood Watch has been issued from 10:00 pm Friday through 10:00 pm Saturday. All low-lying areas of the county could be susceptible to ponding and pooling of water during this event. Small streams and rivers could overflow their banks due to the heavy rain and localized snowmelt. Gusty winds may also create power outage scenarios due to downed tree limbs and power lines.

The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche watch…

timing… Wednesday night February 8th through 6 pm Thursday, February 9th.

location…The Olympics Washington Cascades and Mt. Hood.

avalanche danger…the avalanche danger is expected to become highin these areas wednesday night to thursday morning.

reason…increasing heavy snow beginning wednesday afternoon will load the snowpack building unstable new slab layers.rain and wet avalanches will also become likely in areas andelevations that change to rain.

precautionary/preparedness actions…please visit www.nwac.us for further information. this watch does not apply to ski areas where avalanche mitigation measures are performed. transmitted at the request of northwest avalanche center in Seattle, Washington.

The Shallow Landslide Hazard Forecast Map, a beta program published by the Washington state Department of Natural Resources, shows similar data – with a disclaimer that this is not predictive information.

