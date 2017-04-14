April Business Forum Luncheon to Detail Grays Harbor Gateway Center

The April Business Forum Lunch on April 25 will provide an update on the Grays Harbor Gateway Center – an enterprise and tourism facility currently under development in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson will speak about the Gateway Center’s progress and next steps to completing the project. In addition, Michael Cade, Director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council, will speak about the Thurston County Center for Business and Innovation as an example of what the Grays Harbor Gateway Center can do for the local community, including how it helped Thurston County double economic impact from $20 M to $42 M in one year.

The Grays Harbor Gateway Center, located in Aberdeen, will focus on promoting economic development and tourism across the county. Under the proposed plan, the mixed-use facility will house an enterprise center and host a countywide visitor information center.

“This is a project more than 10 years in the making that is based on well-researched, proven models that improve access and connection, create a sense of community pride, and open opportunities for our future by bringing together core resources for businesses looking to start, grow, or relocate to Grays Harbor,” said Dru Garson, CEO of Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. “While its core focus will be on economic development as a one-stop-shop for any business looking to relocate or grow, anyone visiting our County driving by it will have a clear place to stop for visitor or tourism information.”

Beyond creating a “one-stop-shop” for business resources and information for millions of visitors who travel through Grays Harbor County, the Gateway Center will also house public space for the community to use for special events.

The business forum lunch is open to the public but reservations are required by Wednesday, April 19. The cost for entrance to the event and lunch is $20 for Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. members and $25 for non-members. The lunch will be held at Grays Harbor Country Club at 5300 Central Park Dr. in Aberdeen from 11:30am to 1:00pm.

For additional information about the event, please call our office at (360) 532-7888.

