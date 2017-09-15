Another taste of her honey: Mariah Carey to celebrate 20th anniversary of "Butterfly" with vinyl edition

By Music News Group

Legacy RecordingsMariah Carey‘s sixth studio album, Butterfly, celebrates it’s 20th anniversary Saturday.

To honor the occasion, a collector’s edition 12-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on October 20.

The original cover photo and a special note from Mariah to her fans are also included in the package.

Butterfly featured hits including “Honey” — which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of its release in 1997 and became Mimi’s 12th number one-song — as well as “Breakdown,” “The Roof,” and “Butterfly.”

It also showcased Mimi’s transition to using more hip-hop and R&B elements in her music.

In a statement, Mariah says that Butterfly “is my favorite album. It’s the most personal work I’ve ever done and always be a defining moment in my career and in my life. I’m so happy to celebrate this anniversary with such a special release! Stay tuned for more surprises!”

You can pre-order the Butterfly 12-inch vinyl picture disc now via Amazon. Here’s the track list:

Side A
“Honey”
“Butterfly”
“My All”
“The Roof”
“Fourth of July”
“Breakdown”

Side B
“Babydoll”
“Close My Eyes”
“Whenever You Call”
“Fly Away” (Butterfly Reprise)
“The Beautiful Ones”
“Outside”

