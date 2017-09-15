Another taste of her honey: Mariah Carey to celebrate 20th anniversary of "Butterfly" with vinyl edition

Legacy RecordingsMariah Carey‘s sixth studio album, Butterfly, celebrates it’s 20th anniversary Saturday.
To honor the occasion, a collector’s edition 12-inch vinyl picture disc will be released on October 20.
The original cover photo and a special note from Mariah to her fans are also included in the package.
Butterfly featured hits including “Honey” — which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of its release in 1997 and became Mimi’s 12th number one-song — as well as “Breakdown,” “The Roof,” and “Butterfly.”
It also showcased Mimi’s transition to using more hip-hop and R&B elements in her music.
In a statement, Mariah says that Butterfly “is my favorite album. It’s the most personal work I’ve ever done and always be a defining moment in my career and in my life. I’m so happy to celebrate this anniversary with such a special release! Stay tuned for more surprises!”
You can pre-order the Butterfly 12-inch vinyl picture disc now via Amazon. Here’s the track list:
Side A
“Honey”
“Butterfly”
“My All”
“The Roof”
“Fourth of July”
“Breakdown”
Side B
“Babydoll”
“Close My Eyes”
“Whenever You Call”
“Fly Away” (Butterfly Reprise)
“The Beautiful Ones”
“Outside”
