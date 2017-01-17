Anniversary of Prince’s Death to Be Marked by Special Estate Tour, Concert Celebration in April

Neil Lupin/RedfernsFans touring Prince‘s Paisley Park will get a special treat in April when the Prince4Ever tour, a expanded version of the current home and studio tour, takes place, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the iconic artist’s death on April 21.

Named after Prince’s greatest-hits album 4Ever, which was released last year, the tour will include a new installation of rarely seen videos, audio clips and artifacts at the estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Visitors also will be given the chance to have their picture taken for a special project that will honor the “Purple Rain” artist. The photos will be compiled into a video that’s set to premiere online April 21.

Along with the Prince4Ever experience, a four-day event called Celebration 2017 is planned to take place April 20-23.

Groups who have performed with Prince during his career, including The Time, The Revolution, New Power Generation and 3RDEYEGIRL, are expected to appear.

General admission passes for Celebration 2017 are on sale now. General admission and VIP Prince4Ever tour tickets also are available to purchase, along with tickets for a special Paisley Park After Dark weekend event during the Prince4Ever occasion.

