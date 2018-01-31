Annie Lennox's hit solo albums "Diva" and "Medusa" being reissued on vinyl in March

Diva peaked at #23 on the Billboard 200, and featured the hits “Walking on Broken Glass” and “Why,” which reached #14 and #34, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Diva also received Grammy nominations in the Album of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance categories.

- Advertisement -

Medusa, a collection of cover tunes, climbed to #11 on the Billboard 200, while Lennox’s rendition of The Lover Speaks‘ “No More ‘I Love You’s'” made it to #23 on the Hot 100. The track also scored Lennox a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Two days after the rerelease of Diva and Medusa on vinyl, Lennox will take part in a special interview and concert event dubbed “Annie Lennox — An Evening of Music and Conversation” at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London. Proceeds raised by the event will benefit The Circle, charity founded by Annie that helps girls and women facing injustice and disempowerment around the world.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.