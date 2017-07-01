Animal ‘signs’ are all around

Most wild mammals don’t vocalize much. Tracks can be hard to spot and swiftly erased by the elements. So how do you find signs of animals in the woods?

Scat (or poop) is one type of “sign.” Another is tree sign. No, not initials carved in tree trunks but rubbings and other marks animals might leave on trees.

Tree sign left by beavers is obvious; they chew into tree trunks to topple them. Deer and elk rub saplings leaving bald areas on the tree’s lower trunk. Bears can strip the bark off of trees looking for edible insects underneath. Porcupines do the same, only higher up. Tree sign is among the best indicators of animal presence because it lasts a long time.

Wildlife is elusive but not invisible if we are alert to all of the ways of detecting and understanding the amazing animals we share our forest with. To learn about other types of sign and how to read them, check out the post by Ken Bevis, DNR wildlife biologist, in the most recent issue of Forest Stewardship Notes, a free, quarterly e-newsletter published by DNR and Washington State University Forestry Extension.

