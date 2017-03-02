Andy Grammer & wife deliver musical baby announcement

ABC/Randy HolmesAfter revealing to People magazine that they’re expecting , Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia have now posted a musical baby announcement online heralding the arrival of their little girl this summer.

The video shows Andy and Aijia, both wearing jackets and sunglasses, surrounded by Andy’s band. The two start singing the classic “My Girl” by The Temptations, and at the end, they both open their jackets. Andy’s wearing a t-shirt that says “Baby Daddy,” and Aijia is wearing one that says “Pregnant AF.” The video ends with Andy rubbing her baby bump. The caption reads, “My Girl…coming July 2017.”

Andy told People magazine, “I take the role of being a father to a daughter very seriously. I think there’s something very special about that — there’s a lot about women’s empowerment right now; I think the coolest thing you can do is just raise a really strong daughter.”

