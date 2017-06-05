Andy Grammer to release new single this Friday

ABC/Randy HolmesLast year, Andy Grammer released a new single “Fresh Eyes,” and now fans will be thrilled to learn that he’s got a brand-new song coming this Friday.

The song is called “Give Love,” and it features Lunchmoney Lewis, a rapper and singer best-known for his 2015 hit “Bills.”

On June 10, the day after the song is released, Andy will perform at the 2017 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival in Elmont, New York. He’ll perform a short set just prior to the Belmont Stakes, which is the third and final leg of the Triple Crown. Afterwards, he’ll do a special post-race concert.

Still no word on when we can expect a new album from Andy, but he’s got a bigger release coming up this summer: the birth of his and his wife Aijia’s first child, a girl.

