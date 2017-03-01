Andy Grammer to release fresh version of “Fresh Eyes” on Friday

S Curve RecordsAndy Grammer’s wife is going to have a baby in about four months, but the daddy-to-be has a release of his own coming this Friday.

The singer will release a remix of his latest hit “Fresh Eyes” on March 3. The remix is done by Ryan Riback, an Australian producer who’s worked with Maroon 5, among others. The original version of “Fresh Eyes” is very laid-back, but this new version is described as “dynamic” and “dancefloor-ready.”

Andy, who’s working on his third album, due in the coming months, will appear on The View on March 6, when the show will originate from Disney World in Orlando, Fl.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments