Andy Grammer takes fans for a ride in new "Smoke Clears" promo video

Joseph LlanesIn a new video promoting his single “Smoke Clears,” Andy Grammer goes undercover as a ride share driver and helps some unsuspecting people learn how much they mean to their best friends.

Setting the scene, Andy explains in the video, “My song ‘Smoke Clears’ is extremely autobiographical; it’s about me and my wife being there for each other through some of the toughest times…so this song is about riding the highs and lows with your ‘ride or die.'”

He adds, “I’m gonna be picking up friends and we’re gonna get into a little conversation about what makes someone a ‘ride or die.’

Cue a montage of Andy picking up various people, who then describe who their best friends are, and what their “ride or die” qualities are. Then, we see Andy picking up the friends, many of whom freak out and start crying when they see that it’s Andy behind the wheel.

As he drives his passengers through a car wash and a fast-food drive-thru, he’s expresses how much he’s been touched by the stories that they’ve told him about their friendships.

“I’m just, like, in love with humanity right now” exclaims Andy. “You can’t have a day like this and not be, like, ‘Aw, man, there’s a lot of really cool people out there that are showing up for each other!'”

The video was made in conjunction with SoulPancake, actor Rainn Wilson‘s media and production company. Wilson appeared in the innovative video for Andy’s first hit, “Keep Your Head Up.” Andy and Rainn met several years ago through a former roommate.

