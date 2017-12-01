Andy Grammer releases "The Good Parts": "This is my heart...And I love it!"

By Andrea Dresdale

S-CurveAndy Grammer‘s third album, The Good Parts, is out today. He’s so pleased with it, he doesn’t even care if it gets bad reviews…because it came straight from his heart.

“I’m at a place now where I care desperately that people hear this, ’cause I think it’s so good,” Andy tells ABC Radio. “But if someone writes a review, and the review is, like, ‘It’s terrible,’ that literally won’t affect me.”

He adds, “At this point, where I’m sitting right now, I’m like, ‘Then it wasn’t for you.’ ‘Cause this is my heart, and it is the best that I could do. And I love it!”

The album’s title track is about sharing things openly, both good and bad. While Andy’s a positive guy, nobody’s 100-percent happy all the time, and the album reflects that.

“There’s a lot of honest, brutal things in there,” he says. “If you were sitting down with me…and we hadn’t talked in a while, and you go, ‘Dude, just give me the Cliff Notes…of what’s going on in your life: the best, the worst, the good parts of your story,’ I’d be like, ‘Here it is. Here’s 13 songs that describe everything that is the most important to me right now.'”

One of those things is Andy’s new baby Louisiana, who he and his wife Aijia welcomed in July. Several songs on the album are about her, including “Always,” but Andy says she’s still too young to appreciate them.

“She’s three months old, so it’s still like a little bit of me singing it to her for me,” Andy laughs. “But right when she was born and she was crying…I’d put her in the little cart and [take] her on a walk, and would just sing that song to her.”

