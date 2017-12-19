Andy Grammer lines up three performances to ring in 2018

By Music News Group

Joseph LlanesAndy Grammer is ending 2017 with a bang.

The singer will close out the old year and ring in the new with three big performances. First, he’ll headline the 2017 Orange Bowl Halftime Show on December 30. The next day, he’s set to perform on the Times Square New Year’s Eve Live webcast.

Then, on January 1, he’ll perform at the closing show of the 129th Tournament of Roses Parade.

Andy’s third full-length album, The Good Parts, is out now. He’ll be kicking off his North American headlining tour in San Francisco on March 14.

