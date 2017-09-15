Andy Grammer headed to Kaaboo Del Mar, says playing festivals feels "100% right"

By Music News Group

Joseph LlanesSunday, Andy Grammer will be one of the performers at Kaaboo Del Mar, a festival near San Diego, California that features everyone from Pink, Smash Mouth and Jason Derulo, to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kesha and X Ambassadors. While you may not think of Andy as “festival act,” he says he and his band certainly see themselves that way.

“Me and the band, we just feel very comfortable at festivals, it just feels correct when we’re at those things,” Andy tells ABC Radio. “I don’t know if the rest of the world sees us like that quite yet, but when we’re there, it’s 100% right.”

Andy says he loves festivals because he gets to watch lots of other cool acts, and it gives his band a chance to really show off what they can do.

“Those have been some of my favorite shows these last couple of years,” he says of festivals. “When I get to get on a bill with some of these acts that I just, like, love and to get to play the way that we do.”

“We’re super live,” Andy adds. “We jump around, we dance, my band is incredible, they take solos — so it just kinda fits at festivals.”

Can’t make it to California? You can check out Andy and his band Friday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

