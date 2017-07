The women’s wrestling program at Grays Harbor College isn’t even a year old, yet the Chokers have already loaded up on some prestigious honors. GHC head coach Andy Cook, who spearheaded the development of women’s wrestling at Grays Harbor College, guided Team USA to a second-place finish at the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships in […]

