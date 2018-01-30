An Englishman in Minnesota: Sting to perform at Super Bowl pre-game party this Sunday

By Music News Group

Credit: Eric Ryan AndersonWe just saw Sting perform this past Sunday at the 60th Grammy Awards, and now the ex-Police man is set to play another major event: the NFL Tailgate Party that takes place before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Just like at the Grammys, Sting will be joined during his set at the pre-game bash by pop/reggae star Shaggy for a rendition of their new single, “Don’t Make Me Wait.”

Country star and Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker will also perform at the event, portions of which will air as part of the Super Bowl LII Pregame Show that airs on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

The big game, which will feature the New England Patriots taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, takes place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, Sting and Shaggy will be releasing a full-length collaborative album called 44/876 on April 20.

