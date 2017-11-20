American Music Awards 2017: More performances

By Music News Group

Dick Clark ProductionsIn addition to the marquee performances from Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Diana Ross (SEE RELATED STORY), there were plenty of other exciting performances at last night’s American Music Awards. Here’s a rundown:

Seven-member K-pop band BTS made the girls in the audience lose their collective mind as the group made its American TV debut, dancing up a storm and singing “DNA,” whose lyrics are entirely in Korean.

Imagine Dragons teamed with Khalid for a dynamic, exciting mash-up of the band’s hit “Thunder” and Khalid’s song “Young, Dumb and Broke.” Surprisingly, the two songs sound similar enough that the duet worked perfectly.

Demi Lovato sang “Sorry Not Sorry” while her buddy Nick Jonas sang “Find You.”

In her first performance in a year — and her only TV performance of 2017 — Selena Gomez premiered her new single “Wolves.” The performance was staged as though she’d been in an accident: She was shown lying on the ground in the woods in front of a car with a broken headlight, wearing a negligee and sporting a fake wound on her head. But notably, her hair was dyed blonde, which is a new look for her.

Portgual. The Man sang their mega-hit “Feel It Still,” which was preceded by a screen that flashed, “No computers up here — all live instruments.” After the performance, the screen flashed an invitation for people to meet the band “at Wilshire Blvd after the show — drinks on us.”

Zedd and Alessia Cara did a stripped-down acoustic version of their hit “Stay,” with just a piano and a string section.

Hailee Steinfeld, country duo Florida Georgia Line, Alesso and watt performed their collabo “Let Me Go.”

New Artist of the Year winner Niall Horan, wearing an enormous hat, sang “Slow Hands.”

Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist winner Lady Gaga performed “The Cure” live via satellite during her concert in Washington, D.C. and then gave her acceptance speech on stage.

Macklemore and Skylar Grey performed “Glorious”; less than 24 hours earlier, Skylar was in New York City, singing with Eminem on Saturday Night Live.

Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist Shawn Mendes sang “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

In addition, brief audition videos from three people who tried out for American Idol but who didn’t receive a golden ticket were played. The audience got to vote on their favorite, and the winner, who’ll get that golden ticket, will be revealed on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night.

