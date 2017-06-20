“American Idol” to hire back Rickey Minor as musical director?

Courtesy ABCABC appears to be trying to get the band back together — literally — for its American Idol reboot.

Sources tell Variety that the ABC is hiring back longtime American Idol music director Rickey Minor for the show’s return next year. Minor, a bandleader, producer and musician, has worked with Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera and Whitney Houston. He was the musical director for American Idol from 2005 to 2010, and then again from 2014 through its fifteenth and final season on Fox.

Minor also served as bandleader for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from 2010 to 2014.

As previously reported, Katy Perry will be one of the judges when American Idol returns, but there’s been no confirmation from ABC regarding a host or any other judges. When asked about Minor’s participation, ABC-TV said it would not “comment on negotiations.”

