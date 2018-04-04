"American Idol" reveals which music stars will duet with the 24 finalists

Courtesy ABCA while back, American Idol announced that a number of current music stars would be performing with this season’s finalists. Now we know who’ll be singing with who, and when we can check out these duets.
The first chance you’ll get to see the stars team up with the 24 finalists will be this Monday, April 9. Twelve of the top finalists will sing with eight different stars; some of the stars will double up and sing with two contestants. Here’s who’s singing with who on that episode:
Brandon Diaz with “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi
Cade Foehner with female alt-rock singer Bishop Briggs
Catie Turner with Andy Grammer
Dennis Lorenzo with soul singer Allen Stone
Dominique with “Wake Me Up” singer Aloe Blacc
Gabby Barrett with country duo Sugarland
Jonny Brenns with Andy Grammer
Kay Kay with Train frontman Pat Monahan
Layla Spring with Sugarland
Michael J. Woodard with Pat Monahan
Michelle Sussett with Luis Fonsi
Trevor McBane with Bishop Briggs
The next 12 finalists will perform on Monday, April 16. Here’s who’s singing with who that night:
Ada Vox with former Glee star Lea Michele
Alyssa Raghu with British singer Banners
Amelia Hammer Harris with Bebe Rexha
Caleb Lee Hutchinson with Bebe Rexha
Effie Passero with country star Cam
Garrett Jacobs with Colbie Caillat
Jurnee with Lea Michele
Maddie Poppe with Colbie Caillat
Mara Justine with Rachel Platten
Marcio Donaldson with Allen Stone
Ron Bultongez with Banners
Shannon O’Hara with Cam
This Sunday night’s episode will feature the 24 finalists performing solo, as will the Sunday, April 15 episode. All episodes air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
