"American Idol" reveals which music stars will duet with the 24 finalists

By Andrea Dresdale

Courtesy ABCA while back, American Idol announced that a number of current music stars would be performing with this season’s finalists. Now we know who’ll be singing with who, and when we can check out these duets.

The first chance you’ll get to see the stars team up with the 24 finalists will be this Monday, April 9. Twelve of the top finalists will sing with eight different stars; some of the stars will double up and sing with two contestants. Here’s who’s singing with who on that episode:

Brandon Diaz with “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi

Cade Foehner with female alt-rock singer Bishop Briggs

Catie Turner with Andy Grammer

Dennis Lorenzo with soul singer Allen Stone

Dominique with “Wake Me Up” singer Aloe Blacc

Gabby Barrett with country duo Sugarland

Jonny Brenns with Andy Grammer

Kay Kay with Train frontman Pat Monahan

Layla Spring with Sugarland

Michael J. Woodard with Pat Monahan

Michelle Sussett with Luis Fonsi

Trevor McBane with Bishop Briggs

The next 12 finalists will perform on Monday, April 16. Here’s who’s singing with who that night:

Ada Vox with former Glee star Lea Michele

Alyssa Raghu with British singer Banners

Amelia Hammer Harris with Bebe Rexha

Caleb Lee Hutchinson with Bebe Rexha

Effie Passero with country star Cam

Garrett Jacobs with Colbie Caillat

Jurnee with Lea Michele

Maddie Poppe with Colbie Caillat

Mara Justine with Rachel Platten

Marcio Donaldson with Allen Stone

Ron Bultongez with Banners

Shannon O’Hara with Cam

This Sunday night’s episode will feature the 24 finalists performing solo, as will the Sunday, April 15 episode. All episodes air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

