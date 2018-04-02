"American Idol" continues Hollywood Week with contestants vying for a spot in the top 50

By Music News Group

ABC/Eric McCandlessHollywood week continued on Sunday’s American Idol with the Solo Rounds. The 76 remaining artists had their first chance to perform for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with a band backing them up, but had to wait until the end of the day before learning their fate. The contestants were split into three rooms, and only 50 of them advanced.

Among the artists advancing are:

Effie Passero: She showed off her powerful pipes with a rendition of Heart‘s “Alone” that had the judges shaking their heads and smiling.

Thaddeus Johnson: He chose Perry’s “Rise” — a risky move that paid off, as his version made Katy “rise” to her feet. “That is how you do my song,” she declared afterwards. There was a tense moment for Thaddeus, though, when he was pulled out of room one and switched to room three, but still made the cut

Catie Turner: She entertained the judges with her original song “Pity,” her fiery feminist ode to an ex-boyfriend who ordered her to make him a sandwich, explaining that her place was in the kitchen. That riled up Perry, who clarified, “But remember, we love men of quality who believe in equality.” Afterwards, Bryan called her the “unique of the unique.”

Maddie Zahm: Her cover of Patty Griffin‘s “Up to the Mountain” impressed the judges, but left Perry wondering why she was “holding back.” Still, Richie still had faith in Maddie, noting, “You know she’s got it in there though.”

Michael J. Woodard: His rendition of “Maybe This Time,” from the Broadway play Cabaret, was a “star is born” moment that brought the judges to their feet in disbelief. “Where the heck did he come from?” said Katy. “I am so happy for him,” added Richie.

Maddie Poppe: Her original tune, “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up,” had Perry commenting that Poppe “reminds me of myself,” explaining, “We write a little bit of the same style.”

Among the artists going home:

Dennis Lorenzo: He offered his take on “Home,” by fifth season Idol finalist Chris Daughtry. The judges thought the performance was an improvement from the last round, but not enough to carry him further.

Crystal Alicea: The karaoke singer’s of version of Adele‘s “Set Fire to the Rain” failed to impress the panel, and she struggled to remember the lyrics, to boot. The judges agreed she wasn’t ready for the big time.

Deonte Baker: The judges thought his version of Sam Smith‘s “Too Good at Goodbyes” was more screaming than singing.

American Idol continues with the Showcase Round on Monday at 8:00p.m. ET on ABC.

