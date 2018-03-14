"American Idol" contestant says surprise smooch from Katy Perry made him "uncomfortable"

ABC/Mark LevineHe kissed a girl…and he actually didn’t like it.

Benjamin Glaze, the 19-year-old American Idol contestant who got a surprise smooch from Katy Perry during his audition, tells the New York Times he was disappointed that his first kiss happened that way.

“I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” he told the publication.

“I wanted to save it for my first relationship,” he added. “I wanted it to be special.”

During Sunday night’s premiere, Glaze told the judges he had never been kissed and Katy immediately called him over and put her face out towards him. As he leaned in to give her a peck on the cheek, she quickly turned her head to kiss him on the lips.

“Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no,” Glaze told the Times. “I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

Glaze was ultimately rejected by the judges and returned home to Oklahoma. After talking with his friends, he’s since determined that the kiss from Katy “didn’t count.”

“They agreed with me that it didn’t really count,” he said. “It was lip contact versus a romantic situation with someone you care about. That’s what a real first kiss is.”