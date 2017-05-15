“American Idol” champ Jordin Sparks “excited” for the show’s return…but she’s got some suggestions

Ray Tamarra/GC ImagesThis week, we should get more details about ABC’s reboot of American Idol, which went off the air last April after 15 seasons. Season six American Idol champ Jordin Sparks says she’s amused at how quickly the show is returning, but she’s ready to watch every second.

“It’s kinda half shock, half not,” Jordin says of her reaction to American Idol’s return. “I’m happy that it is, but I didn’t doubt that it would. Although seeing it on ABC is gonna take some getting used to!”

Jordin says she’s “excited” about the return, but laughs, “It’s just funny because we literally did the finale last year! Like, it was only a year ago!”

“I mean, I love the show, it will always have a special place in my heart,” she tells ABC Radio. “And I’ll watch it. Anytime it’s on, I will be watching it or DVRing it.”

As for what changes, if any, Jordin would like to see the show make, she says she feels it’s important that ABC keep it to one airing per year. “It gave you time to watch it, to grow, to love the contestants,” she says of the “one Idol season per year” rule.

Jordin also wants to stick to a three-judge format, but stresses that the judges aren’t the point of the show.

“I think they really should just make sure that they focus on the contestants,” she says.

As for rumors that Ryan Seacrest will return as host, Jordin says, “I feel like it would be very strange not to have him ’cause….he’s Ryan! He’s everything!”

As we wait to find out more details, Jordin tells ABC Radio she’s working on new music, and she also stars in the faith-based film God Bless the Broken Road.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.