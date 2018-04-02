"American Idol" champ David Cook's advises contestants to remember this "absurd fishbowl of an experience"

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC NewsWhile past American Idol contestants can always offer current contestants advice on how to improve their chances of winning, American Idol season seven champ David Cook prefers to offer some general advice to this year’s Idol hopefuls: Try to remember the experience as you go through it.

Following his Monday appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, David told ABC Radio, “Advice for anybody on the show is really just to appreciate it for what it is… take mental snapshots.” He explains that he regrets he didn’t do that himself.

“I got asked about the show this morning by my manager and I was like, ‘I don’t remember much,'” he admits. He laughs, “Like, I don’t remember anything from, like, late 2008 to maybe 2011! I came to in a writing session in Sweden and I was like, ‘What the hell happened?'”

“So yeah, it’s such an absurd fishbowl of an experience,” David continues, “so to be able to take those mental snapshots and carry those with you for the rest of your life is supremely important.”

As for the new American Idol season, David’s pleased to see that ABC’s version seems to be sticking to the show’s original mission, noting, “I think it’s seems like there’s an effort there to really lift up new talent.”

And while he thinks there’s “chemistry” between new judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, he doesn’t want the novelty of that to take away from the show’s purpose.

He explains, “I think if they can get the time to find their groove and allow the American public to get over ‘a new judges’ panel,’ then it’ll allow more attention for the contestants.”

American Idol continues tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

