Ambulance Utility Rates on The Rise in Hoquiam, This Time With an Expiration Date

The Ambulance utility fee is going up in the city of Hoquiam, again. The city council voted on Monday night to raise the rate $3.31, from $15.92 to $19.23 a month, effective April First.

On the heels of a rate hike approved late last year, city councilman David Wilson Sr. said something else should be done to resolve the budget deficit in that account. “We can’t afford it, the way it’s operating. So something needs to be done, and really it should have been done already not two years down the road. We shouldn’t have to continue to raise the rates on citizens every year when something should have been done already.”

City Administrator Brian Shay said the account is operating in the red, about 11,000 monthly. The council adopted a $4.09 rate hike in December of last year after city staff proposed a hike of $8.39 total.

Wilson Sr. amended the most recent rate hike to include a sunset clause, which will roll back the increase at the end of 2018. "This just doesn't feel right to raise the rates every year. Like you said, we need to look into other options; consolidation, or regional district."

A proposal by City Finance Director Corrie Schmid to conduct a $30,000 consolidation study was discussed but not officially proposed by a city council member.

