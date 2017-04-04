Aloe Blacc helps launch “bold” contest to find up-and-coming musicians

Business WireAloe Blacc is on the hunt for new talent. The “Wake Me Up” singer is teaming up with Kenneth Cole Fragrances for their “Find Your Bold” contest to discover new musicians.

The contest calls on aspiring vocalists and producers to submit a video featuring their own “bold” original song. A grand prize winner will get a chance to collaborate with Aloe on a new track at his recording studio. The song will then be released digitally, along with a music video, on Aloe’s YouTube channel. The winner will also receive $5,000 from Kenneth Cole Fragrances.

“The tradition of crafting a song is sacred because music is a powerful tool that reflects and shapes culture,” Aloe says in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to share my art with the world and also a huge responsibility.”

He adds, “Teaching new artists about this responsibility and some of the methods they can employ to create a song worthy of publishing is very important. I have a duty to transfer the knowledge so that new artists have a foundation and perspective from which to move forward and create.”

The deadline for submissions is May 10. Aloe and Kenneth Cole will review all submissions and select the winner.

Aloe can currently be heard duetting with Kelly Clarkson on the soundtrack of the movie The Shack.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.