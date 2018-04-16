All you need is Ed: Will Sheeran appear in new Beatles-themed film?

Greg WilliamsEd Sheeran has mentioned in multiple interviews that he’s planning a movie, but he’s never given any details of the project. Now there’s news Ed’s in talks to appear in a musical film project, but it’s not clear if this is the one he’s been talking about.

The Daily Mail reports Richard Curtis, the man who gave us Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill, has written a script about a man who wakes up one day to learn he’s the only person who can remember the songs of The Beatles. Danny Boyle of Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire fame is set to direct.

The Mail reports that Ed would appear onscreen and write new music for the movie, which will also feature Beatles hits. A source told the paper, “Everything Ed touches turns to gold. He is the biggest hit-maker on the planet. If anyone can make a film about the Beatles’ songs even better musically, it’s him.”

Ed was one of the artists who took part in a Grammy tribute to The Beatles four years ago, performing “In My Life” for an audience that included former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The singer’s also reportedly friendly with Richard Curtis.

The movie, scheduled to start filming this summer, will also feature Downton Abbey star Lily James.

The source said, “Ed won’t be acting, so much as helping with the music and making a performance cameo. No one is suggesting the Beatles music needs any help, but as Ed is a talented producer, he will be of help to Richard and Danny behind the scenes.”

A spokesperson for the company that owns the Beatles’ songs confirmed to the Daily Mail that it had agreed to license music for the movie.

