All-Star George Michael Tribute Concert In the Works?

Steve Rapport/Photoshot/Getty ImagesAs soon as a high profile musician dies, rumors start that an all-star tribute is in the works. The passing of George Michael is no exception.

The British tabloid The Sun reports that many of the big-name musicians who worked with George, as well as his artist pals, are considering a “memorial concert.” Among the names mentioned as possible participants: past duet partners Elton John and Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Band Aid organizer Bob Geldof, George’s partner in Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley, and some of the models who appeared in the “Freedom 90” video — Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

A source told the paper, “It’s early stages yet but George’s pals are determined to deliver a send-off to remember for him. It’s likely to be in the form of a memorial concert and to raise money for the causes close to George’s heart. George was a dear friend to so many people, and there is no way that they will let him go without a send-off fit for a music legend.”

The source adds that George, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, “made friends across the worlds of music, acting, modelling, charitable work and the impact he had fighting for LGBT rights. Everyone is heartbroken, he had an impact on so many people’s lives.”

One of George’s most high-profile appearances was at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness in 1992. Queen frontman Mercury died of AIDS in 1991. At that show, George sang Queen classics like “Somebody to Love.”

