All-Star Christmas Carpool Karaoke stars Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars & More

CBS/ Terence Patrick – ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.On Monday’s Late Late Show, James Corden presented his second annual all-star Christmas episode of Carpool Karaoke, featuring all his carpool guests from the past year.

The sequence started with Corden driving with his bandleader Reggie Watts — both wearing ugly Christmas sweaters and Santa hats.

“Should we listen to some Christmas music to get us in the mood?” asks Corden.

“Do we have any?” Watts asks in turn.

Corden answers, “Let’s find out.”

They break into the holiday classic “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” together, then the camera cuts to all of James’ guests singing bits of the song, including Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Bruno Mars, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles — who ends the segment by kissing Corden square on the lips.

“I did not expect that for Christmas,” says Corden, as the two burst into hysterics.

Last year’s Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke featured Adele, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John and Mariah Carey singing Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

