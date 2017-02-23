All About That Blue: Meghan Trainor to voice character in new “Smurfs” film; new song out tomorrow

Sony Pictures AnimationIn 2015, Meghan Trainor did a song for the soundtrack of The Peanuts Movie, “Better When I”m Dancin’.” Now, she’s taking her career in animated films one step further: She’s actually playing a character in one.

Meghan will provide the voice of a character called SmurfMelody in the upcoming movie Smurfs: The Lost Village, in theaters April 7. She’s also recorded a song for the film called “I’m a Lady,” which is coming out tomorrow. The video debuts March 3.

In a statement, Meghan says, “I’m so excited to be singing ‘I’m a Lady’ for this movie. It’s a song that I love and am very proud of, and I can’t wait for the world to finally hear it!”

She adds, “Getting to play a small part in the film with my character, SmurfMelody, makes this all the more exciting! So happy to be a part of the Smurfs family!!!””

Smurfs: The Lost Village stars Demi Lovato as the voice of Smurfette, as well as the voices of Rainn Wilson, Joe Manganiello, Jack McBrayer, Michelle Rodriguez, Ellie Kemper, Ariel Winter, Julia Roberts and Mandy Patinkin.

