Alicia Keys, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson & more officially announced as Grammy presenters

By Andrea Dresdale

The Recording AcademyWhile fans may be upset that they’re not performing, at least we’ll get to see Alicia Keys, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards as presenters.

The three have officially been announced as stars who’ll be handing out the golden gramophones at the ceremony, along with Tony Bennett, Dave Chappelle, Eve, Nick Jonas, Anna Kendrick, Katie Holmes, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Hailee Steinfeld, Donnie Wahlberg, Shemar Moore, and Jim Gaffigan.

As previously reported, this year’s performance lineup includes U2, Elton John, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara, Sting, U2, Lady Gaga, Pink, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Kesha, “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi, and country stars Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Maren Morris, among others.

The Grammys air Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, live from Madison Square Garden in New York.

