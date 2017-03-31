Alex Rodriguez admits he’s dating Jennifer Lopez: “We’re having a great time”

ABC/Lou RoccoIt’s been all over the New York City tabloids, but now it’s been confirmed: Jennifer Lopez is dating former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez.

At least, that’s according to Rodriguez, who appeared on ABC’s The View as a guest panelist on Friday. Under direct questioning, he told The View co-hosts, “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time….she’s an amazing, amazing girl, one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met, and she’s an incredible mother.”

When pressed to reveal something about the singer, actress, dancer and businesswoman that we don’t know, the former Yankee offered, “She just likes simple things, I mean, she’s a very very simple person, loves family, is a great sister, is a great daughter.”

View co-host Sarah Haines then pressed Rodriguez for more dirt, demanding to know, “What’s her guilty pleasure, eating-wise? Make me feel better about my food choices!” After noting that Jennifer would “kill him” if he said too much, A-Rod spilled that her weaknesses are chocolate-chip cookies and chocolate-chip ice cream.

J-Lo, who shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, was most recently rumored to be dating rapper Drake, but she denied they were together romantically. The star’s most recent confirmed relationship was with dancer Casper Smart, whom she dated on and off from 2011 through 2016.

