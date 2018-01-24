Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is "miserable" following cheating accusations

By Andrea Dresdale

James ZwaldoThe Chainsmokers‘ Alex Pall should be pretty happy about the fact that he and partner Drew Taggart are nominated for yet another Grammy this Sunday night. Instead, he’s having a “rough” time after his longtime girlfriend publicly accused him of cheating on her.

Pall’s girlfriend Tori Woodward took to Instagram last week to share security footage of a man she claims is Alex making out with another woman. She then claimed that woman wasn’t the first he’d strayed with, and declared, “Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it’s not that bad and, in different words, that because he’s famous now he has a different rulebook for decency.”

When TMZ caught up with Pall at LAX on Tuesday and asked how he’s been holding up, he told their cameras, “It’s been a little rough. It’s all right. Y’know, it’s life.”

He also revealed that he’s “miserable,” and was glad to be flying to Qatar for a Chainsmokers gig, noting, “It’ll be good to get out of the country.” Regarding Tori, he said, “She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her. She deserves a better guy than me.”

Asked what he’s learned from the experience, Alex said, “to be a better person and take care of those who love you.”

On Sunday, “Something Just Like This,” by Chainsmokers and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, is up for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group at the Grammys, which air on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET, live from New York City.

