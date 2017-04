It’s nothing new that Aberdeen’s Driftwood Players are opening another delightful production this month. The theater company, known for its elaborate sets and quality performers, was formed nearly 60 years ago by a few Civic Choir members after a production of The Pajama Game. Over time, the players bounced around from location to location before […]

The post Alex Eddy Delights at Driftwood Playhouse appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments