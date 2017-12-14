Alessia Cara talks sophomore album, being part of “new wave of music that has meaning”

ABC/Image Group LAAlessia Cara may have just received a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, but she’s not new to this business anymore. The singer has been hard at work on album number two.

Alessia tells Entertainment Weekly that on her new album, she’ll be exploring both meaningful messages and lighter fare. She says she’s been writing new music and “it’s almost done.”

“When you make your first album, you’re not sure who is going to listen, but now I’m aware that I have a platform,” she says. “I’m always going to offer an escape or some sort of light for people. I’m trying to do all of that on this album.”

The singer has had two hits this year with empowering messages — her song about body positivity “Scars to Your Beautiful,” and Logic‘s suicide prevention anthem, “1-800-273-8255.”

“For a while, pop music was really stagnant,” Alessia says. “There was a moment where it felt like everyone wanted fluff and they didn’t want a message. And I know there are people who still don’t, but there has been a new wave of music that has meaning. It’s a good time to be positive and help each other.”

