Alessia Cara says “Scars to Your Beautiful” is a message she “really wanted to get out to everybody”

ABC./Matt BrownAlessia Cara is having a good month: a few weeks ago, she won a Juno Award — the Canadian equivalent of a Grammys — and got to join Bryan Adams in an all-star sing-along of “Summer of ’69” on the telecast. Now her song “Scars to Your Beautiful” has hit #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart. Alessia says she’s really happy that the song, an anthem of self-empowerment, is finding a big audience.

“This message is something that I really wanted to get out to everybody, and I hope that people take something from it,” she tells ABC Radio. “So I’m glad it’s reaching as many people as possible.”

Alessia admits that, with its references to self-harm and eating disorders, releasing a song like “Scars to Your Beautiful” was somewhat risky, which is why she’s so gratified that fans have embraced it and the message.

“I think it’s being received very, very well and I’m really happy about that ’cause you know, when you do something like that, it can always get a little bit of backlash, of course, by ignorant people,” she tells ABC Radio. “But, thankfully it’s been really, really amazing and everyone’s been so supportive of all of it.”

Alessia was just nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Best New Artist. She’s also up for two Radio Disney Music Awards, and several Canadian Radio Music Awards.

