Alessia Cara & OneRepublic: This *is* their first rodeo, literally

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Image Group LAAlessia Cara and OneRepublic are saddling up for their first rodeo, literally. The legendary Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, to be specific.

The annual event in Houston, TX, which runs for nearly a month, usually features big-name country stars, but this year, Alessia and Ryan Tedder and the guys are joining in on the fun.

2018 RODEOHOUSTON runs from February 27 through March 18. Alessia will perform on March 4. OneRepublic will take the stage March 14.

Also on the bill this year are the usual mix of country superstars, including Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town and Rascal Flatts, as well as R&B singer Leon Bridges and Latin star J Balvin.

Tickets go on sale January 11 at 10 a.m. via RodeoHouston.com.

First held in 1932, the Houston Rodeo has committed more than $450 million to Texas youth, according to their website.

