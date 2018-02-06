Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Shania Twain among 2018 Juno nominees

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAFresh off her first Grammy win for Best New Artist, Alessia Cara has been nominated for the Canadian version of the Grammys – the Juno Awards.

She, along with fellow Canadians Shawn Mendes, Michael Buble and Shania Twain all scored nods this year.

Alessia and Shawn are going up against each other in the Single of the Year and Fan Choice categories, while Michael and Shania are nominated in the Album of the Year category. Shania also got a nomination for Artist of the Year.

Non-Canadian acts, including Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, were nominated in the International Album of the Year category.

The 2018 Juno Awards will take place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on March 25.

