Ain't too proud to go pop: The Temptations cover Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars & more on new album

The legendary Motown group is releasing their first new studio album in eight years, All the Time, which will be out May 4, and the 10-track collection includes covers of songs by Ed, Bruno, John and Sam, as well as Michael Jackson, The Weeknd and R&B star Maxwell.

Among the covers are the 1991 MJ hit “Remember the Time,” Sam’s smash “Stay with Me,” and Ed’s Grammy-winning song “Thinking Out Loud.” The three original songs are titled “Waitin’ on You,” “Be My Wife” and “Move Them Britches.”

Those pre-ordering the album will receive instant downloads of “Stay with Me” and “Waitin’ on You.” Both tracks also are available now via streaming services. In addition, you can check out a lyrics video now for “Waitin’ on You” at the group’s official VEVO YouTube channel.

The digital version of All the Time features two bonus tracks, and alternate mixes of “Stay with Me” and “Move Them Britches.” A white vinyl, limited-edition of the album also will be available, and can be pre-ordered at The Temptations’ online store.

The Temptations continue to be led by founding member Otis Williams. Reflecting on his career and the group’s new album, the 76-year-old singer says, “I’m so proud of what The Temptations have achieved, and I’m grateful for every opportunity we’ve been so fortunate to receive. The music carries me. Together, we lift our voices with love and wonder. We had a great time recording All the Time and we hope everyone enjoys it.”

Here’s the full track list of All the Time:

“Stay with Me”

“Earned It”

“Pretty Wings”

“Thinking Out Loud”

“Waitin’ on You”

“Remember the Time”

“Be My Wife”

“Still Feel Like Your Man”

“When I Was Your Man”

“Move Them Britches”

Bonus Tracks

“Stay with Me” (Gospel Mix)

“Move Them Britches” (Heathens Mix)

