Ailing Celine Dion's 50th birthday celebration won't be much of a party

Denise TruscelloCeline Dion hits the big 5-0 on Friday, but unfortunately, she’s not going to be able to have a massive bash.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the star will mark her milestone day at home with family and her three sons, 17-year-old Rene-Charles and 7-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. As previously reported, Celine was recently forced to cancel three weeks’ worth of performances in Las Vegas to undergo surgery for Patulous Eustachian tube, an ear condition that makes it difficult to hear and sing.

According to the source, Celine had planned a big celebration that would have taken place during her concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but that idea had to be scrapped when all of the diva’s shows from March 27 to April 18 were called off.

“She is now looking forward to spending time with her kids and loved ones on her big day,” says the source.

