AGP Expansion in Aberdeen, SD Could Mean Expansion in Aberdeen, WA

Expansion in another Aberdeen could mean more construction for the Port of Grays Harbor in the coming years. Gary Nelson, Executive Director at the port, said on coffeetalk last week, “AGP broke ground in May on a new soybean processing plant in Aberdeen South Dakota, which will be done fall of 2019.”

Nelson said that product from Ag Processing Inc (or AGP) will tend to flow this direction, “So as part of that, we expect in the next 18 to 24 months they’re going to expand.”

Ag Processing Inc is the largest cooperative soybean processing company in the world and a leading supplier of soybean meal and refined vegetable oils. at the Terminal 2 bulk loading facility.

Nelson said that the port hasn’t had the discussion with AGP yet, but the company has room to expand their site near Terminal 2 by adding more silos or more rail line for car storage of their dry goods.

