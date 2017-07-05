After third canceled concert, Adele fan begs singer to have a cup of tea with her

Gareth Cattermole/Getty ImagesWhen Adele canceled the final two shows of her world tour due to damaged vocal cords, thousands of fans were disappointed, but perhaps none more than one woman from Newfoundland, Canada. It was the third time she’d missed seeing Adele in concert…and she’s asking the singer to make it up to her with a special favor.

On Facebook, the woman, Lori Shortall, posted a Photoshopped picture of herself standing next to Adele and a message reading, “This is the THIRD concert you have canceled on me!!! Houston (2011), Phoenix (2016) and London (2017) I am a school music teacher from Newfoundland, Canada and am broke from traveling around to canceled concerts.”

She continues, “My students are going to be so disappointed:( I know it’s my own choice to travel to see you but this is unbelievable! I still haven’t seen you in concert and I estimate I have forked out almost $10000 now. Help a girl out!!!! All I want is 5 minutes of your time and a cup of tea!!!”

Shortall has also reached out via social media to Adele’s pals James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres in hopes that they might be able to arrange for her to meet her idol.

There’s been no word from Adele since June 30, when she posted a message proclaiming herself “devastated” at having to cancel her shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. While most fans say they understand, others have complained that, like Shortall, they’re out big bucks for the money they spent to travel to the gig.

