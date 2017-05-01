After serious illness, Elton John “allowing himself time to rest,” but “really looking forward” to concert return

ABC/Randy HolmesNot even a potentially deadly virus can slow down Elton John. After becoming violently ill from a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” following a South American tour, the Rocket Man had to cancel a slew of concert dates, but the episode hasn’t inspired him to pull back on his future plans.

A spokesperson for Elton told the British paper The Sun, “He is recovering very well. He’s actually allowing himself to rest and recuperate and acknowledges that it is important to properly get over this distressing time.”

The spokesperson added that Elton is “enjoying spending time with [his husband] David and [their two] kids” and is “using the time to catch up on even more new music.” As most Elton fans know, he’s a huge supporter of new artists and keeps up on all the latest trends.

Elton is “really looking forward to being back onstage” for a scheduled June 3 concert in Twickenham, England, added the rep.

Earlier this year, when Elton turned 70, he told The Sun, “I’m not finished yet! I’m more interested in keeping going. I have so much more to do.”

