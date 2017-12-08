After his surprise Beyonce duet, Ed Sheeran says he's got "one more trick" up his sleeve

Greg WilliamsReleasing a surprise duet with Beyonce — which has just topped the charts in the U.K. — sure seemed like a pretty good way for Ed Sheeran to end 2017, but it turns out that he’s not done yet.

Speaking with BBC Radio 1 about the #1 success of “Perfect,” Ed said, “I do have one more trick up my sleeve. It’s not like a ‘Beyonce’ trick but it’s quite a cool trick…that’s gonna come out quite soon.”

When the deejay noted that nobody was expecting the duet with Beyonce, Ed said, “This next one no one’s expecting either. It’s more for, like, my dad’s generation, I think. It’ll be out in a week. You’ll see then.”

What could he be referring to? Well, in the interview, Ed also said that he’d like to have the “Christmas #1”: the song that’ll be on top of the charts at Christmas. In the U.K., this is considered a huge honor. So perhaps Ed is releasing a Christmas song so people will buy it in droves.

On the other hand, Ed’s tease that this “trick” is “more for my dad’s generation” may be a hint that he’s recorded a collaboration with an older artist who he admires or is friendly with, like Elton John, Paul McCartney or Van Morrison.

Of course, the “trick” could be both: a Christmas song which is also a duet with an older artist. We’ll just have to wait and see.

