After Four Years, Grays Harbor Transit Begins Restoration of Sunday Bus Service

Sunday bus service is returning to Grays Harbor Transit beginning next month. Operations Manager Patti Carlin said it won’t be the exact same Sunday service that was lost in 2013, “But they will exactly match our Saturday service.”

The new enhanced weekend schedule takes effect May 1st, but you won’t get a Sunday until May 7th. Carlin said the changes are a step in the right direction. “In the past, our Sunday service wasn’t as filled out as what our Saturday service was. But we made it exactly the same because we still intend to fill out both the Saturday and Sunday in the future. We’d like to get back to the way we were before we made our cuts.”

Carlin said the new routes will include three trips to Olympia, “Three trips to all the beaches, and East County on Saturday and we’ll have [that] again on Sunday.”

The new Sundays will also feature two trips to Quinault and Specialized Van Service beginning May 1, 2017.

