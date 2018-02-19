After Fergie's polarizing rendition of the national anthem, Mariah offers advice

By Andrea Dresdale

Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesFergie’s unconventional rendition of the national anthem at this weekend’s NBA All-Star game had Twitter losing its mind — in a bad way — and Mariah Carey offering support.

Fergie performed a jazzy, sexed-up version of “The Star Spangled Banner,” perhaps in a 35th anniversary tribute to the late, legendary Marvin Gaye, who did something similar at the All-Star game in 1983.

It’s not that she didn’t hit the notes, but the version was so odd and unexpected that many players and spectators — including Jimmy Kimmel — appeared to be trying not to laugh.

Viewers took to Twitter to call Fergie’s performance the “worst rendition ever” of the anthem, among other things. “Sounded like she was trying to make love to the USA,” snarked one user. Another wrote, “Sorry, but @Fergie, please don’t EVER do the National Anthem again.”

Another user wrote, “They gotta take a knee to protest this, man.”

Leave it to Mariah to offer some sound advice, though. When TMZ asked her what Fergie should do about all the criticism, she suggested, “Dahling, nobody needs to listen to that!”

