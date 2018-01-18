After a whirlwind 2017, Ed Sheeran promises a "boring" 2018

Speaking to the British paper The Sun, Ed says, “It’s gonna be a kind of boring year. There’s not actually going to be that much going on other than touring.”

Ed adds that in 2018, he’s going to “do a lot of songwriting,” including getting back together with his “Shape of You” collaborator Steve Mac. On top of that, he says, “I’m also doing a movie, putting that together, and that shoots in 2019.” Sounds like Ed’s “boring” year would be pretty exciting for any other artist.

Ed’s stadium tour kicks off in March in Australia and arrives in the U.K. and Ireland in May. He tells The Sun that during that time, his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn will be able to join him on the road pretty often.

“It’s actually really easy for Cherry to come,” he explains. “She works and can’t give up her job, but it’s gonna be easy because it’s weekends and two months of it is in Europe, so she can just pop out [and visit me].”

The stadium tour reaches the U.S. in August. Ed’s buddy Taylor Swift will be doing a U.S. stadium tour during that time as well.

