Submitted by Adopt-A-Pet Meet Sammie! He is an Afghan Hound/German Shepherd mix, neutered, and weighs 60#. Sammie is looking for a home that will give him lots of love and attention, as he prefers to be with people. Sammie promises to be a great companion! He enjoys car rides, tug of war with his stuffed toys, […]

The post Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments