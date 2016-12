Submitted by Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton I am Sam Blackburn! Sam is a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix with a very big heart. He’s very smart, and loves to explore on his walks. Sam is doing very well at learning his leash manners. He is already a gentleman having sit and stay down. Sam loves to please. […]

The post Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments