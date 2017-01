Submitted by Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton Colton is a wonderful Chocolate Lab mix who is 9 months old. He weighs approximately 75 pounds, is learning manners and how to walk on a leash nicely. He has a lot of energy, is fun and exciting and promises to make you laugh! Colton loves agility, zoomies, and is learning fetch! “Because […]

The post Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments